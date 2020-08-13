Mercato Roundup – Dest, Gosens and Reguilón

Juventus transfer journalist Gianluca Momblano has offered a transfer update on the Bianconeri’s plans for the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Juventus news site Juventibus, the Turin based transfer specialist offered a round up of what he believes is happening behind the scenes at Continassa.

According to Momblano, a three-man defence could be an option for the Bianconeri next season and is an option that Andrea Pirlo might look at, especially given that Matthijs De Ligt may be out of action until November.

In their search for a right-back, Juventus are reportedly in talks with Ajax over their young full-back Sergino Dest while they are also considering on-loan Real Madrid man, Sergio Reguilón.

On the other flank, Momblano reports that Juve have almost reached an agreement for Atalanta man Robin Gosens while the club also have an offer for current left-back Alex Sandro.

In the centre of the pitch, the suggestion is that Juventus have ‘signed’ Rolando Mandragora who is expected to return to Turin after a successful stint with Udinese.

Finally, Paulo Dybala is not ‘unsellable’ for the Bianconeri, but he’s not on the market either, as the club are still working on a contract extension for the Argentine forward.