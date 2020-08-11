Juventus transfer market experts Romeo Agresti and Gianluca Momblano offered some insights on the Bianconeri’s transfer market.

The pair were speaking on a live video for Juve site Juventibus and discussed some of the players the club are looking to in the weeks ahead.

Agresti confirmed that despite interest from AS Roma, Leonardo Bonucci would not be leaving the club this summer.

Momblano reported that Pirlo’s deputy is not expected to Roberto Baronio, but a more experienced name, with Aurelio Andreazzoli’s name being circulated.

Momblano also confirmed that despite links with Real Madrid midfielder Isco, Juve are aware of the high asking price and for now, they are staying away.

According to Agresti, the priority for Juventus now is to move on Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira, with both expected to leave in the coming weeks.

Juve have also made an official offer for Manuel Locatelli, however Momblano suggests that it was deemed too low and was made prior to Pirlo’s arrival.

Doubts have arisen over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Turin, but Momblano believes he is 100% a Juve player for now and was even informed of the decision to sign Pirlo, directly by club President Andrea Agnelli.

Momblano also suggested that Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto is on Pirlo’s list of targets as the Bianconeri are looking to sign players who can create chances for the forward line.