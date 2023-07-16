Mercato Twist: Juan Cuadrado on the cusp of joining Inter

To round off a chaotic week in the transfer market, Inter are reportedly on the verge of signing Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian left Juventus last month as the club opted against renewing his contract. He spent eight years in Turin and was a favorite amongst the crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

However, his reputation in Turin will certainly take a hit after choosing to join the Old Lady’s arch-rivals.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Cuadrado will sign a one-year contract with Inter. The two parties have reached an agreement.

The 35-year-old will thus replace Raoul Bellanova who spent the previous campaign on loan at the Giuseppe Meazza. He returned to Cagliari following the expiry of his temporary stint before joining Torino.

Cuadrado will serve as an understudy to Denzel Dumfries on the right flank in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation. We shall see if he’ll be able to push for a starting berth.

La Vespa spent the majority of his career in Italian football. He represented Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina in the past. Following a brief and unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, he returned to the Italian peninsula through Juve’s gate.

Interestingly, Cuadrado had a knack for scoring significant goals against Inter. In his last outing against the Nerazzurri, he received his marching orders for taking part in an ugly post-match row that featured Samir Handanovic and Romelu Lukaku (who could ironically wind up at Juventus).

Crazy Mercato indeed…