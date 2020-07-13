Merih Demiral back in training

Juventus have confirmed that Merih Demiral has returned to team training after almost six months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The Turkish international picked up the an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in his left knee during Juve’s 2-1 win over Roma at the start of the year and was operated on in Innsbruck soon after.

After a lengthy recovery spell from the 22-year-old has now returned to full training with the team and is expected to feature before the end of the season.

Demiral could be included in the squad that travel to play Sassuolo and may even feature in Juve’s crunch match against Lazio later this month.