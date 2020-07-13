All Stories, Club News, Injuries

Merih Demiral back in training

July 13, 2020

Juventus have confirmed that Merih Demiral has returned to team training after almost six months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The Turkish international picked up the an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in his left knee during Juve’s 2-1 win over Roma at the start of the year and was operated on in Innsbruck soon after.

After a lengthy recovery spell from the 22-year-old has now returned to full training with the team and is expected to feature before the end of the season.

Demiral could be included in the squad that travel to play Sassuolo and may even feature in Juve’s crunch match against Lazio later this month.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Sarri, of all people…..

July 12, 2020

Juventus linked with Toni Kroos

July 13, 2020

Juventus the most-sanctioned for handballs

July 13, 2020