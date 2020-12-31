Merih Demiral exit rumours emerge out of Spain

Don Balon via Calciomercato says that Merih Demiral is unhappy at Juventus and the Turkish defender might seek a move away from the club.

He has struggled to play for them this season, and he has also been unlucky with injuries.

Andrea Pirlo is rebuilding the Juventus team after being made the club’s manager last year.

The former midfielder is able to use all the players at his disposal, but Demiral has had to stay on the bench while the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have played.

He and Matthijs de Ligt are seen as the future defensive partners at Juventus, but the Dutchman has seen more action than he has.

The report says that Pirlo doesn’t rate him as much as he would like, and the defender is waiting to see if change happens in the new year.

If he continues to struggle to play for the Bianconeri, he will likely ask to leave the club and he has a lot of suitors.

Juventus saw off a lot of competition to sign him, and the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal will be more than happy to welcome Demiral into their arms should his move to Juve fail.