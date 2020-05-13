Merih Demiral returns to training

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has returned to training, almost 6 months since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Juve’s victory over Roma.

The Turkish international was ruled out for the remainder of the season when Juve beat the Giallorossi on January 12 at the Stadio Olimpico.

He has officially returned to training as of today and may be able to feature for the end of the season with a possible return in late June or early July.

“Individual training programs continued for the Juventus Players,” confirmed a statement on the clubs official website.

“The Bianconeri involved, as in recent days, were Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Bonucci, Buffon, Chiellini, Cuadrado, De Sciglio, Dybala, Pinsoglio, Pjanic, Ramsey and Rugani.

“Today there is news concerning Merih Demiral: the Turkish player returned to the Training Center. Merih, who continues his rehabilitation at J | Medical, has now also started to work on the field, as he gradually continues his recovery.”