Merry Christmas, Happy Birthday… Let us cut up your contract?

Aaron Ramsey will be celebrating his birthday today, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from speculating about his Juventus contract.

The Welshman turned 31 years-old today, with the club currently enjoying a winter break, and while he must be enjoying his time away from the stress of the job, he must be worried about what his future must hold.

Ramsey still has 18 months on his contract, but continues to be linked with a potential move away from the club, and the latest claims are that Juve are now considering the possibility of cutting up his contract.

JUST IN: Juventus are working to terminate Aaron Ramsey's contract — @DiMarzio via @ForzaJuveEN — Max Statman  (@emaxstatman) December 25, 2021

The midfielder will have been trying his hardest to enjoy the festivities, Christmas yesterday before moving onto his birthday celebrations today, but he now faces the threat of having the club looking to end his contract early.

This could well be what the player wants of course, having fallen down the pecking order in Turin, and this could well help him to return to his best elsewhere.

I struggle to imagine that he would end up anywhere but the Premier League, although he may have to lower his wage demands in order to secure a deal elsewhere, but the rumour mill could have allowed him to at least enjoy his Christmas and birthday first no?

Patrick