Former Napoli forward Dries Mertens has described Juventus as the most formidable opponent he faced during his career.

The Belgian international spent nine years with Napoli and was part of a talented and widely celebrated generation of players in Naples. Many believed that this group had the potential to secure a long-awaited Serie A title. Despite their consistently strong performances and determination, Napoli’s ambitions were thwarted by the dominance of Juventus.

Throughout that period, Napoli posed a serious challenge for the Scudetto, even achieving a club-record points tally in one season. However, their efforts fell short as Juventus remained a dominant force in Italian football, capturing the Serie A title for nine consecutive seasons and securing numerous other domestic honours along the way.

During those years, Napoli assembled one of the most competitive squads in their modern history, raising hopes among fans that the club was finally positioned to reclaim the top prize. Yet, Juventus continued to prevail, often displaying resilience and experience that proved decisive in tight title races.

Reflecting on that era, Mertens acknowledged the difficulty of overcoming such a well-drilled and composed side. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“The most difficult team I faced? Juventus, without a doubt. They had experience, tough players like Chiellini, Tevez, Bonucci. We played well, we got points, but they still managed to win. We got to 91 points, a record for Napoli, and yet they won the Scudetto.”

Mertens’ comments underline the level of competition Napoli faced during his time at the club, as well as the frustration of being consistently outpaced by a side that seemed unrelenting in its pursuit of silverware. The dominance of Juventus during that era remains a significant chapter in Italian football history, and for Napoli and its fans, it represents both a period of pride in performance and one of lingering disappointment.

As the club currently navigates a more challenging phase, such reflections also serve as a poignant reminder of just how close they came to reaching the summit.