Messi could help Juventus land their long-term target this summer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Paul Pogba this summer as it appears PSG will postpone their interest in him.

The French giants want to sign Lionel Messi, who has just surprisingly left Barcelona and they would struggle to add Pogba to their squad alongside the Argentinian.

They had been favourites to sign the World Cup winner in this transfer window as they continued to spend relentlessly on several players.

Pogba has entered the last year of his current deal and looks unwilling to sign a new one at Manchester United.

Juve wants him back, but would struggle to compete with PSG for his signature financially.

In a boost to their chances of signing him, The Athletic says PSG will abandon their pursuit of his signature now that they want to sign Messi.

It claims that rather than move for him now, they will wait to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

This has opened the door for Juve to bring the Frenchman back to the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri midfield was in poor form last season and the World Cup winner will improve it greatly.