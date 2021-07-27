Messi-Ronaldo clash in Barcelona in doubt amidst contract delays

Barcelona are believed to be struggling to push through Lionel Messi’s new contract, putting his participation in a friendly with Juventus in doubt.

The two clubs are set to go to battle on August 8 in a friendly match at the Camp Nou, in what is being billed as a potential final clash between the two superstars.

Messi is believed to have agreed terms over a new five-year deal with the Catalan club, while Ronaldo has entered into the final 12 months of his current deal in Turin, with the Portuguese’s future beyond that deal heavily speculated.

At this point, it certainly looks extremely unlikely that this would be the final encounter of the two, should they be able to feature of course, with neither looking likely to be hanging up their boots any time soon, and with both still performing at the highest level.

It will be a shame if Messi isn’t allowed to participate in the planned friendly in just under two weeks however, especially for the onlooking fans, although it will be an opportunity to see their new signings Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal in action after their respective moves.

Will you be tuning in to see this star-studded friendly, or possibly even be able to make the trip to Barcelona to see it live? If not for ever-changing travel restrictions, I had considered making the trip myself…

Patrick