Messi sends a message to Di Maria over his World Cup chances

Angel di Maria has suffered injuries in this campaign and he now risks missing the World Cup.

The attacker is currently sidelined with another problem, as he seeks to contribute more to Juventus.

The Bianconeri hope to recover him before the break for the World Cup, but is it possible?

As an important member of the Argentinian national team, Lionel Messi would want his compatriot to be on the plane to Qatar.

Di Maria has been a member of their team for over a decade and they are chasing glory at the World Cup this year.

Messi believes the Juve man and other injured players will recover in time for the competition.

He said via Corriere dello Sport:

“I think you shouldn’t play thinking about injuries, it can be counterproductive. the best thing is to work normally, play as always, it’s the best way. I believe there will be time to recover them. “

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has proven to be one of our best signings in recent times and the attacker will be keen to return to fitness soon enough.

Juve has suffered in his absence, but he would be more unhappy if he misses the World Cup.

What matters to us is that he returns to fitness and starts playing for us soon.