Mesut Ozil offered to Juventus again, on better terms

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal team this season after the Gunners failed to ship him out in the last transfer window.

Ozil is still one of the most talented players in the game and it remains to be seen if he will return to the Arsenal team next month.

The Gunners remain open to selling him, and they would jump at the chance of allowing him to leave.

Ilbianconeri says that Ozil has been offered to Juventus previously but they turned down the chance of signing him.

The German will be offered to Juve again and on better terms that could entice the Bianconeri.

It says that the Gunners remain keen to get rid of him and they have decided to offer him out on loan for the remainder of his deal.

This time, the Gunners are prepared to pay a part of his wages while he is out on loan.

Juventus has done well with their current midfielders, but Ozil is one of the best goal creators in fooball and he was in fine form when he played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

If he moves to Turin, it might reignite their partnership and possibly bring more goals to the Bianconeri.