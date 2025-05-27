After leading Napoli to the Scudetto in his first season, Antonio Conte may not stay in Naples much longer. Reports suggest Juventus is considering a move to bring him back to Turin, acknowledging that they made a mistake by not appointing him last summer.

Although Conte signed a contract with Napoli that runs until 2027, there is growing concern within the club that he may not honour the full duration of that agreement. Juventus are ready to step in if they receive any signal from Conte that he is open to a return.

Juventus keen to correct last summer’s mistake

Juventus have endured another turbulent campaign and believe Conte is the man to restore stability and bring back their winning mentality. The Bianconeri know that Conte is capable of building competitive teams quickly, as demonstrated by his instant success in Naples.

Despite Napoli celebrating their Serie A title, uncertainty surrounds Conte’s future. Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to act swiftly. They see an opportunity to bring back one of their most iconic managers, and if Conte is ready to leave, they will not hesitate.

Max Allegri could soon find himself crossing paths with Conte again. Reports suggest he is being considered as a candidate to replace Conte at Napoli, potentially continuing the project the former Italy manager has started there.

Platini gives his take on potential return

Michel Platini has weighed in on the possibility of Conte returning to Juventus. Speaking via Calciomercato, the former Juve great said:

“Antonio remains an important figure in the Juventus imagination. If he returned to Turin, it would be great, given what he managed to do in Naples. But I don’t want to meddle by putting my mouth in the club’s plans. Now there’s Tudor, a very good coach. In any case, I think that it’s not the coaches who write the history of clubs, but the players. To return to winning ways, Juve must be able to count on strong profiles.”

Conte brings authority and experience. If he returns to Juventus, the club will hope for immediate improvement across the board, including among players who have struggled for form.