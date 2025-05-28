Juventus began the season with ambitions of securing trophies, but things did not go according to plan. Despite a promising summer that saw improvements in several areas of the squad, the Bianconeri were unable to mount a serious challenge for silverware. Instead, they spent much of the campaign battling inconsistency and struggling to live up to expectations.

Although the club endured a difficult first half of the season, they managed to finish in the top four, securing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. This achievement brought some much-needed positivity to the final weeks of an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

A Season of Missed Opportunities

Many fans and analysts believed Juventus had the resources and squad depth to compete for both domestic and European honours. The addition of key players and a strong pre-season campaign had raised hopes among supporters. However, those expectations were not met, and the team found itself underperforming in crucial fixtures.

Their inability to maintain momentum saw them fall behind in the title race early on. While they occasionally displayed signs of resilience, those moments were not enough to put them in contention for any major trophy. Nonetheless, finishing fourth provides the club with a financial boost and a foundation to build on ahead of next season.

Platini Reflects on Juventus’ Finish

Legendary former Juventus midfielder Michel Platini offered his thoughts on the club’s performance. Speaking to Calciomercato, he emphasised the importance of the Bianconeri’s Champions League qualification.

“I haven’t followed it much, I mostly look at the results of the Serie A matches. Since I’m no longer the UEFA president, I’m a little less interested in what’s happening in the rest of Europe. I’m happy that Juve managed to get fourth place. After all, Trapattoni always said that if you can’t get the better of your opponent, the important thing is not to lose. And that’s what the Bianconeri did: they did not win, but they gave themselves access to the Champions League. A significant achievement for the club’s financial needs.”

With uncertainty still surrounding the managerial position for next term, Juventus will need to make the right choices both on and off the pitch. The club remains Italy’s most successful, and expectations will always remain high. Simply qualifying for Europe is not enough. Trophies are the standard, and returning to title-winning ways must be the goal for the new season.