Michel Platini on special link with Juventus fans: “I’ve always remained one of them”

Between 1982 and 1987, Michel Platini was the toast of the town in Turin. The legendary playmaker helped Juventus usher in one of their most memorable winning cycles on the European stage.

The 67-year-old guided the club towards its maiden European Cup trophy, albeit it came amidst the tragic events of Heysel in 1985.

During his time with the Bianconeri, the Frenchman scored 104 goals and provided 49 assists in his 223 appearances in all competitions, while winning almost every possible title.

Therefore, Platini remains incredibly fond of his time at Juventus, crediting legendary owner Gianni Agnelli for changing his career.

“Le Roi” also dwells on his special rapport with the club’s supporters, considering himself to be one of them.

“Without Juventus, without the Avvocato (Gianni Agnelli), I would never have become Michel Platini,” says the former UEFA president in an interview with La Stampa via ilBianconero.

“If I had stayed in Nancy, my life would have taken a completely different turn.

“Do you know what’s the most beautiful thing in the end? The passion of the Juventus fans towards me. After all, I’ve always remained one of them.”

Platini also reveals that his biggest regret during his time at the club was losing the European Cup final in 1983.

“Had we won the European Cup against Hamburg, we would have gone on to win three in a row and start a great winning cycle. Boniek tells me the same.”