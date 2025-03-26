Igor Tudor will be determined to achieve success in the remaining weeks of the season as he takes charge of Juventus. The Croatian has been appointed as the Bianconeri’s new manager, replacing Thiago Motta, who struggled to make an impact in the role.

Juventus are confident that Tudor possesses the necessary qualities to guide the team back into the top four and ensure a strong finish to the campaign. With European qualification at stake, the club’s hierarchy believes his leadership can make an immediate difference.

The players reportedly lost faith in Motta’s approach, contributing to the team’s struggles. As a result, they are expected to fully support Tudor in his efforts to turn things around. Given the significance of the task ahead, the squad must demonstrate commitment and resilience in every match to ensure they achieve their objectives for the season.

Securing positive results in the remaining fixtures will require complete trust in Tudor’s methods. The players must follow his instructions and implement his tactical philosophy as quickly as possible. Juventus have little margin for error, and any further setbacks could jeopardise their chances of meeting their targets.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Juventus goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla has emphasised the importance of the players rallying behind their new manager. Speaking about the situation, he urged the squad to give their full backing to Tudor. As quoted by TuttoJuve, Rampulla stated:

“There is always great expectation after a change. And great enthusiasm. And I agree with this. He played for many years at Juve, we know him and above all he knows the environment. The important thing is that the players start to give that little bit more that is needed. This moment has arrived.”

Tudor now faces the challenge of quickly winning over his squad and instilling confidence within the team. With only a limited number of games left before the season concludes, his ability to inspire the players and implement his tactical ideas will be crucial. Juventus cannot afford to waste any time, and the entire squad must be fully committed to securing positive results under their new manager.