Former goalkeeper Michelangelo Rampulla does not believe it makes sense to sack Thiago Motta halfway through his first season as Juventus manager, despite the struggles the Bianconeri have faced under his leadership.

Motta, who was appointed as Max Allegri’s successor, has had a challenging start to his tenure at the club. Juventus, the most successful team in Italian football, made a bold move in bringing him in, hoping for a change of style and direction. The expectations were high for Motta, as the club and fans alike believed that he could bring a new approach to their play, all while continuing the tradition of winning and challenging for major trophies.

However, as the season has progressed, the team has struggled to find consistency. Juventus have faced a series of disappointing results, including too many draws that have left them further from the top of the table than they would like. Despite this, some sections of the fanbase and media have begun to question whether Motta is the right man for the job. There have even been suggestions that he should be sacked before the season has even concluded.

Despite the growing pressure, Rampulla believes that it would be premature to make such a decision. He suggests that Motta should be given until the end of the season to prove himself and turn things around. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Rampulla said:

“Would you aim for Motta until the end of the season? Yes, without a doubt. It’s not like if you change, you win the championship. It’s a trend that doesn’t work; we need to see at least some peaks. With only draws, you don’t go anywhere.”

Rampulla’s words reflect a common sentiment among many who believe that changing managers halfway through the season would only destabilise the club further. Stability and continuity are crucial, especially for a club like Juventus, who have long been accustomed to success. A mid-season managerial change could result in even more uncertainty, which would be detrimental to the team’s long-term goals.

Motta has certainly faced challenges in his first year, and it is clear that results must improve if he is to maintain his position for the long term. If he can guide the team through this difficult patch and return them to winning ways, then he may have a promising future at Juventus. However, the pressure will continue to mount as the season progresses, and Motta must find a way to get the best out of his squad.

In conclusion, while it is clear that Juventus are not achieving the results expected, it is important for the club to remain patient and allow Motta the time necessary to make his mark. A change in management now would not guarantee success, and it is essential that the team is given the opportunity to improve under his guidance.