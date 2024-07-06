Michele Di Gregorio has just completed his move from Monza to Juventus and insists the Bianconeri are synonymous with winning.

This has been a fantastic summer for the Bianconeri, with two players signed and more in the pipeline.

Di Gregorio is the latest star to join them after his fine form at Monza last season.

Juve is delighted to have added him to their squad, and the Bianconeri are convinced he is the right man for their team.

Di Gregorio has accepted the challenge of becoming the first choice for such a top club, and after his unveiling, he admitted he is delighted to have made the move.

He added that he knows the Bianconeri are synonymous with winning, and he is prepared to play his part.

The goalkeeper said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m very happy, you can already feel something special here at Continassa. I’m very happy, really”.

Adding: “Before coming here, many people told me that you come here to win. So for me it means victory”.

Juve FC Says

We remain the most important club in Italian football, and Di Gregorio knows a lot would be expected from him now.

However, we expect him to still do well during his spell at the Allianz Stadium.