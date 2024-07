The goalie has been one of the best in Serie A over the last few seasons, and Juve believes he is the perfect fit for their team.

The Bianconeri have already secured an agreement for his transfer and have been working on offloading Wojciech Szczęsny, as Di Gregorio is now expected to be their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Bianconeri scheduled his medical for today, and Calciomercato reveals he is currently at the J Medical Centre for it.

The club is confident that everything will go according to plan, and they might announce his signing over the weekend.

He would not be the last player to join them this summer, with the likes of Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners expected to follow him to the Allianz Stadium in the coming weeks.