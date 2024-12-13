Former Juventus forward Michele Padovano has weighed in on the club’s current trajectory, emphasising that fluctuations in form are natural when a team is undergoing a rebuild. With a new manager in Thiago Motta, a young squad, and a host of fresh faces in the lineup, Juventus is in the process of redefining itself. Despite these changes, the expectations surrounding the club remain sky-high, given its status as the most successful team in Italian football history.

The pressure to win trophies is ever-present at Juventus, where fans expect results regardless of circumstances. This reality often leaves little room for patience, even when a team is clearly in transition. Motta’s work has been commendable thus far, steering the team to moments of brilliance, but inconsistency has remained a concern for some supporters.

Padovano, however, urges patience and understanding during this phase of reinvention. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he expressed optimism about the club’s direction, while acknowledging the challenges of maintaining consistency with a youthful squad. “I saw a very beautiful Juve, square, with very clear ideas. I’m not surprised though, before the match I had predicted a high-level performance and so it was. I really like the Juventus project,” he remarked.

He further elaborated on the inevitable ups and downs of a rebuilding team, saying, “In the growth process, an up-and-down trend is almost obligatory because there are many young people in the team. Furthermore, there have been several injuries that have taken away players capable of helping in terms of continuity compared to positive performances.”

Padovano’s comments highlight the importance of giving the team time to adjust to Motta’s vision and grow into a more cohesive unit. While the high standards of Juventus demand immediate success, this period of transition may ultimately lay the foundation for sustained excellence in the years to come. Patience, as Padovano suggests, may be key to seeing the club return to its dominant best.