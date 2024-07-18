The future of Federico Chiesa is uncertain at Juventus, and it has also divided the club’s fanbase.

Juve looks prepared to cash in on the attacker if the right offer comes along, as he simply has not been good enough for their team in the last few seasons.

Chiesa was one of the best players in Europe in 2021 and starred in Italy’s Euro-winning campaign that summer.

However, following an injury he suffered at the end of that year, he has not been the same player and has struggled ever since.

With a year left on his contract, Juve is ready to sell him if he does not sign the contract they have offered him.

Chiesa is still considered a good player by some Juve fans and neutrals, but ex-Bianconeri star Michele Padovano insists he has not performed well in the last few seasons.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Given the last year and a half, Chiesa is not a player who has shown himself to be worthy of Juventus and the club will seriously evaluate the offers they deem most appropriate for him. And then he doesn’t seem to be particularly appreciated by Thiago Motta, so reading between the lines he seems to me to be a player who is more than expendable.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa remains one of our most important players. However, if he does not sign the new deal, we need to sell him, and he is clearly replaceable now.