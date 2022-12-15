Michele Padovano insists Juventus can still win the league title

Former Juventus man Michele Padovano admits Napoli could win the Scudetto this season if they continue their fine run of form and win some key matches, but cannot rule Juve out.

The Bianconeri are ten points behind Napoli now, but they could have been in a better position if they had started this season better.

The Partenopei has benefited the most from the inconsistent form of the other top sides in the league and it seems nothing can stop them from winning the title.

However, Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they always have a chance to win if they can recover on time.

They won their last six league games before the World Cup break, which sets them up to challenge for the title at the restart.

Padovano insists they still have a chance. He said via Tuttojuve: “My idea hasn’t changed, I think it will always depend on Napoli. If it were to emerge unscathed from the two close matches with Inter and Juve, it would be very difficult to make up ground there. Otherwise, however, everything would reopen and the Bianconeri could get back into the running Destiny is in the hands of the Neapolitans, but ten points, as already demonstrated in the past, are recoverable”.

Juve FC Says

We remain the team to fear for most Italian clubs and Napoli will be worried that we are now back to form.

However, that does not mean we should become complacent, because if we restart our season poorly, we will drop down the table again.