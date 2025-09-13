Juventus continued their perfect start to the Serie A season with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia this evening. The win made it three victories from three matches for the Bianconeri and lifted them to the top of the table, at least temporarily, ahead of Napoli’s fixture.

The Derby d’Italia has long been one of Italian football’s most eagerly anticipated encounters, and once again it delivered an evening of relentless drama. Both sides entered the match determined to assert themselves, and the result was an end-to-end contest in which neither was willing to settle for a draw.

A Classic Derby Encounter

The clash lived up to its billing as both Juventus and Inter demonstrated attacking ambition from the outset. Memories of last season’s remarkable 4-4 draw in Milan loomed large, and once again the two teams traded blows in a game where mistakes and moments of brilliance defined the narrative.

Each side created and converted opportunities, leaving the scoreline finely poised throughout. When the match reached level terms late on, it seemed another draw might be inevitable. Yet Juventus, buoyed by their strong start to the season, were not content to share the spoils.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Belief and the Decisive Moment

Manager Igor Tudor signalled his intent by introducing more attacking options as the game reached its conclusion. His boldness paid dividends when Juventus found the late breakthrough that secured victory, sending the home supporters into celebration and leaving Inter with little time to respond.

In the aftermath of the match, Michele Padovano offered his analysis in the studio of Sky Sports Italia, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “It was a great match, there were some good plays but also some big mistakes. Inter could have won, Juventus could have won, but Juventus won because they believed that little bit more. But I have to say that after these two defeats, Inter are facing a problem because if the Champions League match against Ajax doesn’t go well, it would open up a dark corner.”

For Juventus, the significance of the victory was not just in the points gained but in the manner of the performance. Their determination, coupled with tactical courage from Tudor, ensured they extended their winning run and strengthened their belief that this could be a season of real success.