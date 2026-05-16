Juventus continues to rebuild its squad and would do so again this summer as they aim to restore its status among Italy’s elite.

The side in black and white has improved under Luciano Spalletti, and the club continues to work towards ensuring the squad is in strong condition ahead of the new campaign, while maintaining steady progress under the current coaching setup and ensuring consistency in performances across both domestic and European competitions.

Juventus rebuilding approach

Juventus have a strong squad on paper, but there remain several players who are not consistently contributing at the required level, and the club are expected to consider departures while seeking stronger replacements in key areas to improve overall balance and competitiveness across the season while also evaluating the development pathway for younger players stepping into the first team environment.

Spalletti is expected to play an important role in shaping the profile of incoming players, with the focus on creating a balanced group capable of competing across all competitions next season, combining tactical discipline with squad depth and versatility, as well as ensuring long-term squad cohesion and tactical flexibility under Spalletti’s guidance.

Padovano comments on squad balance

Michele Padovano has offered advice on how Juventus should approach the transfer market, stressing the importance of blending youth with experience to restore long-term success at the club, particularly as they look to rebuild stability in key positions and remain competitive at the highest level in both domestic and European football.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Anyone who compares our Juventus to the current one is wrong. I won two Scudetti and three years in the Champions League. It wasJuventus continues to rebuild its squad and would do so again this summer under a new manager as they hope to return to winning trophies next season stellar. Juve needs to rebuild with a new management and a mix of young and experienced players.”

Overall, the message underlines the need for balance within the squad, as Juventus aim to rebuild with structure and long-term planning while maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.