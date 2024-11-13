Former Juventus striker Michele Padovano recently praised Juventus’s recruitment strategy in the latest transfer window, particularly highlighting the addition of Khephren Thuram. Juventus made significant changes at the end of last season, appointing a new manager and signing several new players, with a special focus on strengthening the midfield—a long-standing area of concern for the Bianconeri. Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli spearheaded this rebuild to support the club’s aim to return to consistent contention for titles.

This squad revamp also brought a shift in Juventus’s playing style. For three seasons under former manager Max Allegri, Juve played a more conservative game. The current season has introduced a different approach, with newer players like Thuram fitting well into this system, and early results have been promising. Despite some inconsistency in their form, Juventus remains competitive, in part because rival teams have also experienced challenges this season.

Padovano is enthusiastic about the direction Juventus is taking with its roster and highlighted Thuram as an exceptional addition. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Juventus is a project that I like a lot; they’ve risked a lot because they’ve changed a lot. They have an interesting project, they have strong players, one above all Thuram who has huge margins for improvement.” This endorsement reflects Padovano’s confidence in the potential Juventus is building, especially with young talents who can grow and adapt within their evolving strategy.

Juventus’s summer transfer strategy aligns with a long-term plan to build a robust, competitive team. By bringing in emerging talents such as Thuram, the club is not only addressing current gaps but also investing in players with significant potential for future success. According to Padovano, Juventus’s project will require patience, but he feels the club’s risks in reshaping its squad will pay off as players like Thuram continue to develop. Juventus fans have reason to be optimistic as the season unfolds, especially as the team gains cohesion and stability across its new-look lineup.