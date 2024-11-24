Juventus fans are growing increasingly frustrated with their team’s inconsistency following yet another draw, this time against AC Milan. While the Bianconeri are not losing many games, their failure to secure victories is becoming a serious concern. Draws may help avoid defeats, but wins are what truly counts in the quest for titles, and fans are no longer content with stagnation. The team often appears to be on the verge of hitting top form, only to fall short in the next match. This erratic form threatens to derail their ambitions of becoming Serie A champions by the end of the season.

This inconsistency has been a recurring issue throughout the current campaign, and it is easy to overlook that Juventus has undergone significant changes, including the arrival of a new manager and many fresh faces in the squad. The challenges that come with integrating new players and adapting to a new system are evident, but the team needs to show more resilience and focus if they are to challenge for the title in 2025.

Former Juventus player Michele Padovano believes that patience is essential, particularly given the youth and inexperience within the squad. He acknowledged that a young team will inevitably experience ups and downs, and he urged fans to stay patient with the ongoing project.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Padovano said, “How far is the Juventus project from Inter? It is far, but not by much. They have started, in my opinion, on the right foot. They have taken some excellent players, they have some valuable young players. Clearly, we need to wait, Juventus fans need to be patient, because, in my opinion, the Juve project is a very interesting project. However, clearly with young players you have these performances that alternate, some excellent, others a little less so, and let’s not forget that Juventus has five or six starters out. So, in my opinion, if we take the starters away from great teams like Inter or Napoli, the world would certainly change. Instead, they are calmly continuing their project and in my opinion, it is a project that between now and the next 3/4 years they will build a winning team.”

Despite the encouraging words from Padovano, Juventus must find a way to achieve greater consistency in their performances, or their season could end without a trophy. The fans’ patience is running thin, and it is crucial that the team starts turning draws into wins to keep their title ambitions alive.