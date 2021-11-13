Midfielder changes representatives – Does that mean he is set to leave Juventus?

Arthur Melo is still struggling to build a career for himself at Juventus since he joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona last season.

While his Juve career hasn’t exactly taken off, he seems to have a busy off-field life and recently made an important career decision.

Could this be a hint about his future? The Brazilian midfielder recently changed his agents and his career would now be managed by Federico Pastorello, who also represents former Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The agent delivered the news on his Instagram account with an image he captioned: “I am very happy to announce that @arthurhmelo and his family join @ppsportmanagement”

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been plagued by injuries for much of his time at Juve, but he remains one of the most talented midfielders at the club.

He has just returned from another layoff and has played just 6 matches in the league and Champions League for the Bianconeri this season.

Max Allegri is still trying to fit his current players into the right system that would get Juve winning more matches.

Arthur would be keen to get back into the team, and the poor form of the likes of Adrien Rabiot is likely to give him that chance soon, perhaps after this international break.