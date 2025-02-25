Georgiy Sudakov is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football, with the midfielder continuing to impress at Shakhtar Donetsk. His performances have not gone unnoticed, as several top clubs across Europe have been monitoring his progress over the past few seasons.

Last summer, Juventus were one of the clubs that had closely followed Sudakov for an extended period, and there was a strong belief that the Bianconeri could move to secure his signature. However, with a new manager appointed at the helm, the club ultimately chose to strengthen their midfield with other targets instead. Despite this, it does not mean Juventus did not make an effort to sign the Ukrainian talent.

The Turin-based club added multiple midfielders to their squad during the transfer window, and Sudakov could have easily been one of them. The Ukrainian international himself confirmed that Juventus had made an approach for him, mentioning them as one of the clubs interested in bringing him to Italy.

Speaking to TuttoJuve, he revealed that both Juventus and Napoli had attempted to sign him, but Shakhtar Donetsk were unwilling to sanction a transfer. He also made it clear that he is eager to play in Serie A in the future.

“There were offers from Juventus and Napoli, but Shakhtar had decided that I should stay in the team. I have never said no to the Azzurri, I would like to test myself in Serie A and above all in a dressing room with so many top players; however, the final decision is up to the directors and the president of my club,” Sudakov stated.

His words suggest that a move to Italy remains a real possibility, and it may only be a matter of time before a Serie A club secures his services. With his technical ability and intelligence in midfield, Sudakov would have strengthened Juventus and added even more quality to their squad.

Juventus already boast some of the best players in Italian football, and if they reignite their interest in Sudakov, he could be a key addition to their midfield in the future.