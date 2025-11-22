Juventus are reportedly targeting a midfielder in the January transfer window, with Ederson emerging as one of their primary options. The Brazilian has been a standout performer for Atalanta in Serie A over the last few seasons, consistently impressing with his technical ability and composure in midfield. La Dea considers him one of their key players and has been reluctant to sanction his departure in previous transfer windows, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Juventus’ Interest and Squad Plans

Juventus have been monitoring Ederson for an extended period, viewing him as an ideal addition to strengthen their midfield options. Luciano Spalletti has reportedly given his approval for the club to pursue the player, emphasising that he would fit seamlessly into their tactical setup. Adding Ederson is seen as a strategic move to enhance the quality and depth of Juventus’ squad, reflecting the club’s intent to maintain competitiveness domestically and in European competitions. However, securing a deal is expected to be challenging, as Atalanta remain hesitant to let one of their stars leave mid-season.

Ederson (Getty Images)

Atalanta’s Position and Transfer Challenges

As reported by Calciomercato, Ederson and Atalanta have already agreed that the midfielder will not be sold in January, with any potential transfer discussions deferred until the summer unless an offer proves too compelling to refuse. The Brazilian remains committed to his current club, and Juventus will need to present a proposal that is sufficiently attractive to persuade La Dea to reconsider their position. Negotiations will require careful handling, as Atalanta are keen to maintain squad stability during the ongoing season, while Juventus must balance the urgency of their January plans with the practicalities of securing a high-profile transfer.

Ederson’s situation illustrates the complexities involved in top-tier transfer dealings, particularly when a player is both highly valued and contractually committed to a club with limited willingness to sell. Juventus’s ability to navigate these challenges effectively will determine whether they can bolster their midfield as they approach the second half of the season.