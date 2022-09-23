Juventus and Adrien Rabiot have a good relationship, and the Frenchman has been an ever-present for much of his time on the club’s books.

The midfielder had joined them as a free agent in 2019 and has been an enigmatic figure since then.

The club’s fans struggle to see what he does best, but his manager, Max Allegri, loves to field the Frenchman.

Because he is one player the manager relies on, Juve should ideally keep him on the team.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals this is most likely his last term at the Allianz Stadium.

This is because the Bianconeri will not meet the salary demands of his mother and agent to keep him.

So it is a case of enjoying it while it lasts now for the Bianconeri, who would be keen to ensure he continues to perform well for them.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a key player for us over the last few seasons, and the midfielder is an important contributor.

One good thing about having him in the squad is that he is rarely injured, which makes him a player you can rely on.

The midfielder will, however, most likely continue his career at another club, and we must plan for his replacement from now before the season finishes.