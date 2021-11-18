Midfielder Juventus wants makes a decision they will not like

Juventus will be unhappy with the latest news about Denis Zakaria, whose signature they have pursued for some time now.

The Swiss star of Borussia Monchengladbach is set to become arguably the most sought-after midfielder on the free agency market next summer.

Juve wants to add him to their squad and that should ideally be easy if he wants to join a top European club.

The Bianconeri knows they would face serious competition for his signature, but the midfielder has made a decision that probably rules them out of the running for his signature.

Bild, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, says Zakaria has prioritised a move to the English Premier League and would consider all offers coming from the competition before he looks at any other.

He has always dreamt of playing in the EPL and feels now is his best chance to get a move there.

Juve FC Says

This is a serious blow to Juventus’ chances of signing him and the Bianconeri might now have to turn their attention towards other targets.

Clubs in England want to sign him, which means he would most likely get his dream EPL transfer.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Axel Witsel have also been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Both midfielders are much older and more experienced than Zakaria which may make it easier for Max Allegri to rely on them.