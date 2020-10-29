Midfielder linked with Juventus move after summer failed transfer 

Calciomercato claims that Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli might be heading to Juventus in the next transfer window after they failed to sign him in the summer.

The Bianconeri strengthened their team when the last transfer window was open and he was one of the players that they wanted to sign.

They eventually didn’t sign the 22-year-old and they landed Weston McKennie instead.

McKennie has been one of the trusted players of Andrea Pirlo this season, but that doesn’t mean that Juve has forgotten about Locatelli.

The report claims that Juve had him in mind during the summer window before moving for McKennie instead, but as he has remained at Sassuolo, a move to Turin is still on the cards.

He would have left his current side in the summer if a suitable transfer fee was received, but it never came.

What is reportedly fuelling Juve’s desire to have him is the fact that he is highly-regarded by Andrea Pirlo, claims CalcioMercato.

Pirlo has become a manager for the first time and the club is looking to give him all the backing that he needs.

One key change that is noticeable at the club this season is the signing of and handing of opportunities to younger players.

This explains why Pirlo wants to sign Locatelli.