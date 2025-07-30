Juventus have reportedly succeeded in convincing Morten Hjulmand of a move, with the midfielder now keen to join the club during the current transfer window. The Sporting Club player has been under close observation by the Bianconeri for several months and has been identified as a potential replacement for Douglas Luiz.

Luiz is widely expected to depart this summer. His performances have not matched the club’s expectations, and discussions are already underway regarding a return to the Premier League. Should that transfer be completed, it would open up space within the squad and allow Juventus to move forward with their midfield restructuring.

Hjulmand Seen as Ideal Replacement

Hjulmand has emerged as the preferred candidate to fill the impending vacancy. Juventus are understood to have monitored him closely and believe he possesses qualities currently lacking in their midfield setup. His profile, skill set and playing style are considered a suitable fit for the tactical direction the club wishes to pursue.

While Sporting is open to a sale, negotiations have encountered a sticking point regarding the transfer fee. The Portuguese club’s valuation of the player does not align with the offer Juventus is prepared to make. Nonetheless, talks remain ongoing in the hope that a compromise can be reached.

Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Personal Terms Already Agreed

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Hjulmand has agreed to personal terms with Juventus, reportedly accepting a deal worth three million euros net per season. The player has informed Sporting’s management of his desire to leave and is now waiting for both clubs to finalise the agreement. However, Juventus must first complete the sale of Luiz before proceeding with the signing.

Hjulmand’s willingness to join Juventus, coupled with the club’s clear interest in securing his services, suggests that the move could materialise once the conditions are met. If finalised, the transfer would represent a significant addition to the Bianconeri’s midfield, bringing both energy and depth to the squad.