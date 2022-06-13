Juventus’ target, Carlos Soler, has refused to discuss the club’s interest in his signature and insists he just wants to focus on enjoying his holiday for now.

The Valencia midfielder is likely to change clubs this summer because his current deal expires in 2023 and he doesn’t seem keen enough to extend his stay with Los Che.

This has aroused the interest of Juventus, Atletico de Madrid and Barcelona.

The clubs are expected to battle it out for his signature, but the Spaniard is not focused on where he would play football next season, for now.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t like being in a hurry and the only thing I think about is leaving and unplug. Right now I’m going to get my car and go to Seville, my girlfriend is waiting for me. You will talk about the press but I want to break away from this and think about the holidays that begin now.”

Juve FC Says

We need to get our transfer business done early enough so we can start preparing for the next campaign on time.

Midfield was a problem spot for us in the last campaign, and we must fix it in this transfer window to make progress. Soler looks like a decent player to add to that position.