Midfielder reveals why he departed Juventus in the summer

September 10, 2021 - 11:30 am

Nicolò Fagioli is spending this season on loan at Cremonese and he says he left Juventus because his chance of playing for them in this campaign was slim.

The midfielder is one of the budding talents at the club right now and he is a player that could make it into the Bianconeri first team in the near future.

However, if he stayed at the club, he will rarely get chances to play because Massimiliano Allegri has more than enough options at the moment.

He has now joined the Serie B side for the rest of this season and will be keen to play as many matches as he could now that he is at a club where can be selected often.

He says he had to leave Juve because it wouldn’t have been easy to play in the first team. 

Even at Cremonese, it would be tough, but he backs himself to win the competition for a place there and to play regularly.

He said via Calciomercato: “Being at Juve is fantastic, but it would have been complicated to play continuously. Even here it will not be easy, but I have faith in myself and I aim to find space and improve myself day after day.”

