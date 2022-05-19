One player Juventus should probably have not signed in the last two seasons is Arthur Melo.

The Bianconeri swapped the tried and trusted Miralem Pjanic for the Brazilian, and that entire business seems like a joke now.

Arthur was unwanted by Barcelona, which is why they would swap a young player for Pjanic, and it seemed Juve got the better of the deal.

However, the former Gremio man has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium after two seasons.

The Bianconeri has been open to offloading him since the last transfer window, and this might be his final season at the club.

Calciomercato claims they already have their summer plans drawn up, and Arthur is one of the first players that will leave them when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Arthur remains a technically gifted player, but he is just not suited to Juve’s current system being deployed by Max Allegri.

The best thing for the club and player is for him to leave to find another home where he would get regular playing time.

Hopefully, many suitors will come forward to sign him when the transfer window reopens.