Adrien Rabiot has looked reborn this season and the midfielder has been tipped to leave Juventus at the end of it.

He would be a free agent then and Juve would love to keep him now that he is top form.

However, the Bianconeri are set to be disappointed because the midfielder has been tipped to leave.

Rabiot ran down his contract at PSG to move to Juve and rejected a move to Manchester United in the summer, which could have fetched the Bianconeri some money in transfer fees.

Juve remains keen to get him on a new deal, but a report on Football Italia reveals the midfielder is likely to turn down the offer and look for a new challenge.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has emerged as a key member of our team this season and it would be great to keep him beyond this term.

However, there is no guarantee of that happening, so we need to plan to replace him now.

The Frenchman knows he will be a valuable free agent and will quote a huge fee to us to keep him in Turin if we try.

Other midfielders can do the job for us and will cost much less than him.