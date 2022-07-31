Midfielder to get a new deal after Allegri decides to keep him

Max Allegri has decided to keep Nicolo Fagioli at Juventus this season after the midfielder impressed him in preseason.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and did very well as they won promotion to Serie A.

Several clubs in the top flight have been keen to add him to their squad, but he went with the Juve team on their tour of America.

They have played their last game of the event, and he was one impressive part of the team.

His performances caught the attention of the club’s coaches, and now he could become a key member of their squad.

Calciomercato claims Allegri has decided he is good enough to be on his team, and the midfielder will be part of the group until at least the start of next year.

He is also in line to sign a contract extension, and Juve will speed up their efforts to achieve that now.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has proven to be one of the finest players in the current Juventus team, and we should give him a chance.

The injuries to Weston McKennie and Paul Pogba mean we need more hands in midfield, and he should play often.