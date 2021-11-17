Midfielder’s preference hands Juventus an advantage in the race for his signature

Juventus is in a serious battle with several top European clubs for the signature of Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder will run down his contract at the end of this season and he is one of the most sought-after free agents at the moment.

In Serie A, AS Roma is competing with the Bianconeri for his signature, but the player’s preference has tipped the scale in favour of Juve.

Calciomercato reports the midfielder wants to join a club that plays in the Champions League.

That means Juve will win the race for his signature if he was to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window, considering that Roma currently competes in the Europa Conference League.

However, Manchester United and Liverpool are two other clubs looking for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to close the signing of Zakaria as he would be a much younger and cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba.

Pogba would be welcomed back to Juventus, but the World Cup winner is approaching the end of his career and there are too many clubs competing for his signature right now.

Zakaria would offer more to Juventus in the long-term and he showed in the match against Italy recently that he can compete against the best Italian players.