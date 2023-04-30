Juventus has been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic Savic for a long time and the Serbian is one player they wish to add to their squad when this term ends.

In almost every transfer window, reports link him with a move to Turin, but Lazio has priced him out of a move for so long.

With just over a season left on his deal, the Biancocelesti could now be forced to cash in on him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder and his agent maintains a desire to see him in black and white sometime in the future.

Because he does not want to extend his contract with his present employer, he would likely make the move when this term ends.

It adds that the Bianconeri will get their man if they get serious about sealing a move for him and return to Rome with a good offer.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been one of the finest midfielders in Italian football over the years, so we should be prepared to take advantage of this chance.

He now has suitors from outside Serie A but might favour remaining in the country, which hands us a significant advantage.