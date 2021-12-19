Mihajlovic makes a bold claim after his Bologna lost to Juventus

Bologna manager, Sinisa Mihajlovic insists his team was the better side despite losing 2-0 to Juventus yesterday.

The Bianconeri earned the win with a solid defensive performance and took their chances when they came.

Bologna had more possession and more corners in the game, but they couldn’t make either of them count.

Juve showed their ruthlessness in earning the important win and Mihajlovic believes his team’s poor decision making in the final third let them down.

“We conceded so early on, but after that Bologna were the better team, had more possession, created more chances,” Mihajlovic told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“Unfortunately, Juve got their second goal during our best period of the game, with a deflection, and that naturally took the wind out of our sails.

“In terms of aggression and mentality, perhaps we were lacking a little something in attack today. We did everything right reaching the final third and that’s where it broke down. We weren’t decisive enough with our opportunities.”

Juve FC Says

Mihajlovic can discuss being the better team all he wants, but the three points are the important thing.

Juve has struggled against these types of opponents in the past and deserves credit for staying coordinated for the entire match.

Max Allegri’s men will now look to end this year on a high when they face Cagliari in their next match.

It will be another tricky fixture, but home advantage should help them secure the win.