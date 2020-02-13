Milan 1-1 Juventus Coppa Italia Player Ratings

Juventus drew level in controversial circumstances but the performance was poor as the Bianconeri mustered a 1-1 draw with Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Juventus Player Ratings

Gigi Buffon: Called into action to make a superb save and tip the ball over the bar from Rebics’ first half effort – On hand to make another great stop in the second half but could do little on Milan’s goal. 7.0/10

Mattia De Sciglio: Made a couple of overlapping runs with Cuadrado but beyond that, he was very limited. Woeful on the Milan goal as he did next to nothing to stop Rebic. Poor. 4.5/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Looked relatively good from the opening but made a misplaced pass that almost let Milan in. Wasn’t too troubled in the second half as Juve went a man up and salvaged a draw. 6.0/10

Leonardo Bonucci: Good in the air, good distribution and did a good job on keeping Ibrahimovic contained. 6.0/10

Alex Sandro: Made a decent interception early on but didn’t venture too far forward in the opening 45′ – Looked all too easily pressured at times but defended well enough. 6.0/10

Midfield

Miralem Pjanic: Better in the first half as he looked more mobile and more of a threat when he got forward – Looked less impactful in the second and seemed exhausted. 5.5/10

Blaise Matuidi: Typically Blaise – broke up the attacks in the centre, lost his head when asked to deliver in the final third. 5.5/10

Aaron Ramsey: This really seems more his position rather than behind the forwards as he looked to make runs into the box and his passing wasn’t too bad either. 6.0/10

Attack

Juan Cuadrado: Had a great shot on goal but his crossing lacked in the first 45′. Still makes bizarre decisions at times… 5.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo: Looked a little stifled as Milan defended well and never really had the chance to cut loose. Took his penalty well and made the difference in terms of the score. 7.0/10

Paulo Dybala: Played some nice passes and had a few encouraging moments to try to open up the Milan back line. The only creative player out there on occasions. 6.5/10

Substitutes:

Rodrigo Bentancur: 5.5/10

Adrien Rabiot: 5.5/10



Gonzalo Higuain: 5.5/10

