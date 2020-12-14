Milan “accelerating negotiations” for Juventus target

Nuno Mendes is one of the most sought-after players in Europe right now despite being just 18.

The Portuguese left-back has been linked with a move to Juventus and a host of other top European teams in the past few months.

Sporting Lisbon is bracing themselves to sell him and that might happen in the next transfer window if the latest update on his future is to be believed.

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato says that Milan is one of the teams competing with Juventus for his signature.

In a bid to beat his other suitors to his signature, they have intensified their efforts to land him next month.

It says that they are “accelerating negotiations” for his transfer hoping that they can bring him to the San Siro next month.

One major competitor for his signature is Real Madrid, but Inter Milan is a third Italian side watching movements with regards to his future.

Juventus has Alex Sandro as their current left-back, but Mendes will represent a fine investment into the future.

He also has the profile of the type of player that Juve has been buying recently – young and talented.

It remains unclear how much he would be sold for, but the increased competition will likely drive his eventual transfer fee up.