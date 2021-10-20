Milan and Juventus fighting for same player that could cost 40 million euros

Mauro Icardi has had a turbulent off-field time in recent days and that could end his time in France.

This would be good news to Juventus, who has been targeting a move for him for some time now.

The Bianconeri want to bring the striker back to Italy as they seek an attacker that can guarantee them goals to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Icardi proved in his spell at Inter Milan that he can be relied on to demolish defences in Serie A and could help Juve become a top club again.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that AC Milan is also keen on him even though he has played for their city rivals, Inter Milan.

The report says both Italian clubs are two of several teams around Europe keeping an eye on his situation in Paris.

When it becomes clear that he is leaving, Juve will look to sign him, but he won’t come cheap.

PSG values him at 40m euros and given his track record, they are likely to insist that the fee is met before they will allow him to leave.

Juve has struggled to pay huge transfer fees recently, but Milan isn’t also in the best financial state as they have lost some good players because they cannot offer them sufficient salaries.