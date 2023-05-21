Last night, Brahim Diaz ran the show for Milan who pilled more misery on Sampdoria. The Rossoneri dismantled the already-relegated Ligurians with five goals to one, while the Spaniard contributed with one goal and two assists.

However, the 23-year-old left the pitch in the 70th minute due to a groin injury, leaving his availability for next weekend’s clash at the Allianz Stadium in jeopardy.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Milan evaluate the condition of their playmaker in the next few days ahead of next Sunday’s major showdown against Juventus.

Following their recent Champions League elimination at the hands of their crosstown rivals Inter, the Rossoneri will be desperate to clinch a Top Four finish in Serie A. They currently sit fifth in the table.

However, an expected point deduction for Juventus in the Plusvalenza trial would boost the Diavolo’s chances, and could render the clash a direct battle for a Champions League spot.

For his part, Diaz has been a key player for Milan this season, registering six goals and as many assists in his 31 Serie A appearances. Moreover, the former Man City youngster has a knack for scoring scorchers against the Old Lady.

If Brahim fails to regain his fitness before next weekend, Milan manager Stefano Pioli could replace him with the unconvincing Charles De Ketelaere, or another central midfielder like Tommaso Pobega.