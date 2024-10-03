Juventus could reportedly swoop in for Milan striker Luka Jovic as Arkadiusz Milik’s injury nightmare continues.

The Poland international has been suffering from a knee problem since June. He underwent surgery earlier this week to repair the damage, but could remain out of action at least until the new year.

This leaves Dusan Vlahovic as the only natural centre-forward at Thiago Motta’s disposal.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could decide to pursue Jovic who should be available in January.

The 26-year-old started the first match of the season for Milan, but has been reduced to a benchwarmer with Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham eclipsing him in Paulo Fonseca’s pecking order.

The Serbian bomber is a youth product of Red Star Belgrade who made his big breakthrough during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

His exploits in the Bundesliga earned him a big-money switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, but he never managed to produce the goods at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jovic has been plying his trade in Italian football since 2022, when he made the switch to Fiorentina.

In 2023, the striker signed for the Rossoneri, but hasn’t found comprehensive playing time since.

The Serbian’s contract will expire next summer, so he should be available at a cut price, especially considering his current status at Milanello.