Milan are reportedly hoping to lure in Dusan Vlahovic by sending one of their players to Juventus in a swap deal.

The Serbian striker is no longer wanted in Turin due to his expiring contract, astronomical salary and unconvincing displays in recent campaigns.

The 25-year-old has been linked with various destinations, but the Rossoneri have been identified as his staunchest admirers, as Max Allegri is keen to reunite with his old pupil.

Milan hoping to strike an agreement with Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic

According to La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve), Milan are looking to lower the costs of the operation by adding a player to the operation.

The newspaper claims that Igli Tare opened up negotiations with Juventus by offering €10 million in cash, in addition to the services of Ismael Bennacer.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old is a defensive midfielder who has been on Milan’s books since making the move from Empoli in 2019. The Algerian was a key figure on Stefano Pioli’s side, but lost his starting berth last season following injury problems, and spent the second half of the season on loan at Olympique Marseille.

Milan offer Bennacer in Vlahovic swap deal

The source adds that the Rossoneri are willing to propose other fringe players, like Samuel Chukwueze, Noah Okafor and Yunus Musah. Nevertheless, Bennacer remains the most likely option, as he could be an interesting profile for Juventus who are searching for a new midfielder with his characteristics.

Although the Bianconeri aren’t too enticed by the proposal, the fact that Milan opened up concrete negotiations shows that the club is serious about pulling off the deal.

In the meantime, Vlahovic continues to train with his Juventus teammates, and is expected to be on the plane for Germany for the training camp at the Adidas headquarters.