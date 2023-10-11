Juventus has been closely monitoring the impressive performances of Andrea Colpani at Monza, as they consider potential additions to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Colpani, who is making a significant impact in Serie A, has garnered the attention of Juventus. However, it’s important to note that if he continues his remarkable form, this could very well be his final season with Monza.

Nonetheless, Juventus faces competition for the talented midfielder. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, both Inter Milan and AC Milan are also keen on securing his services. These rival clubs are closely observing the 24-year-old player and are expected to make offers when it becomes apparent that he is available for a transfer.

This sets the stage for a potential battle between Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan as they vie for the opportunity to add Colpani to their squads at the conclusion of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Colpani is one of the players to watch in the Italian top flight and his fine form is a reason his team has remained in Serie A.

Monza would not want to lose him, but every player dreams about playing for the top clubs and Monza will always sell their best player if a good fee is offered.