Juventus has maintained a longstanding interest in acquiring Lille’s Jonathan David and had been anticipated to secure his services during the most recent transfer window, following the signing of Timothy Weah from the same French club.

David has consistently demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess in France over the years, making him a reliable choice for any top-tier team.

Considering his impressive performances, it appears highly improbable that he will continue as a Lille player in the upcoming season, especially if he maintains his prolific goal-scoring form.

According to a report from Football Italia, AC Milan and Inter Milan have now taken an interest in the Canadian striker, with both Milanese clubs eager to include him in their squads next summer.

This sets the stage for a potential transfer battle, as both Milan sides are poised to challenge Juventus for his signature when the transfer window reopens at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

David is one of the finest strikers in Europe and the Canadian has spent the last few seasons showing his talents in European football, so it is hard not to make a case for him.

However, he has to be the type of striker Max Allegri wants before we can add him to our squad.