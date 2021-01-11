Milan confident of keeping Juventus target and hope to announce his renewal

Milan is confident that Hakan Calhanoglu will renew his contract with them despite interest from Juventus.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man will be a free agent at the end of this season if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Milan has been struggling to tie him down to a new contract, and Juventus became linked with a move for him.

The Bianconeri have mastered the art of poaching the best free agents from around Europe, and he will be one player that they would have been planning to sign in the summer.

However, Todofichajes says that Milan will offer him a new and improved contract and they are confident that he will sign it.

It says that Paolo Maldini is confident that in addition to Calhanoglu, Gigio Donnarumma will also extend his contract with them.

The report further adds that the end of this month is the time that they have fixed to sort out the contract issues.

Even if he is still negotiating with Milan now, the Turkish midfielder has entered the final six months of his current deal, so he can start negotiating with other teams, making a Juve move still possible.